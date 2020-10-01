Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,150,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

MLCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. CLSA lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 80.7% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. 40.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MLCO stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.53. 30,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,384,125. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.31. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 1.99.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.38. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Melco Resorts & Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment will post -2.69 EPS for the current year.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

