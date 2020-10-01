Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $1,350.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $1,190.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mercadolibre’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $16.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MELI. Bank of America lifted their price target on Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mercadolibre from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1,287.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Mercadolibre from a neutral rating to a positive rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $1,300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,210.00 to $1,340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Mercadolibre from $1,040.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,077.75.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,082.48 on Monday. Mercadolibre has a 1 year low of $422.22 and a 1 year high of $1,270.00. The stock has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a PE ratio of -318.38 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,107.05 and its 200-day moving average is $874.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $1.01. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The company had revenue of $878.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mercadolibre will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,128.50, for a total transaction of $135,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alejandro Nicolas Aguzin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,213.32, for a total value of $7,279,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 19.7% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 13.4% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,650,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 16.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the second quarter valued at about $1,530,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Mercadolibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

