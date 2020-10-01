Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mesa Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.50.

MLAB stock opened at $254.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $243.71 and a 200 day moving average of $231.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -509.52 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 12.54, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Mesa Laboratories has a 52 week low of $181.90 and a 52 week high of $271.46.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.54). Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $29.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David M. Kelly sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $43,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gregory Dinoia sold 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.55, for a total transaction of $68,194.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $287,876.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,967 shares of company stock valued at $1,474,450. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MLAB. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 631.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 790 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products. The company's Instruments segment offers data loggers, which are precision instruments used in critical manufacturing, quality control, and validation applications; medical meters and calibration solutions used to test various parameters of the dialysis fluid, and the calibration and operation of the dialysis machine; gas flow calibration and air sampling equipment that are used for industrial hygiene assessments, calibration of gas metering equipment, and environmental air monitoring; and torque testing systems used for measure bottle cap tightness.

