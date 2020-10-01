Metal (MTL) Reaches Market Cap of $20.61 Million

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. One Metal token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00002895 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Metal has traded 8% higher against the dollar. Metal has a market capitalization of $20.61 million and approximately $6.26 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metal alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00039260 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

About Metal

Metal is a PoPP token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metal and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.