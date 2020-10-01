MetaMorph Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One MetaMorph token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, BiteBTC, BitMart and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, MetaMorph has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. MetaMorph has a total market capitalization of $246,780.24 and approximately $58,138.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001394 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00043118 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005363 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006505 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.99 or 0.05409226 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009198 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032705 BTC.

MetaMorph Token Profile

MetaMorph is a token. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. MetaMorph’s total supply is 249,949,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,610,280 tokens. MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MetaMorph is metamorph.pro . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MetaMorph’s official message board is medium.com/@metamorphpro

Buying and Selling MetaMorph

MetaMorph can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, BitMart, Mercatox, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the exchanges listed above.

