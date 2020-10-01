Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Raised to $30.00

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Methanex from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methanex and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Methanex from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering cut Methanex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. Methanex has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $42.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.39 million. Methanex had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Methanex will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methanex in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,992,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Methanex by 104.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,097 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,018,000 after purchasing an additional 378,080 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Methanex by 539.8% during the 1st quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 399,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after buying an additional 337,400 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Methanex by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,629,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $263,330,000 after buying an additional 320,640 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Methanex by 97.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 485,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,745,000 after buying an additional 240,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.75% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

