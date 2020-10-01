Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $880.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MTD. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Mettler-Toledo International has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $746.55.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

Shares of MTD stock opened at $965.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $967.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $818.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.05. Mettler-Toledo International has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,009.07.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.27 by $1.02. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The company had revenue of $690.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 23.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $941.52, for a total transaction of $3,766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,465,693.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $933.61, for a total value of $764,626.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,310,063.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,589 shares of company stock valued at $10,065,288 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,266,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,081,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 113,801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $91,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.