Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Micron Technology had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology updated its Q1 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.40-0.54 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.40-0.54 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $46.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $52.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.88 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $61.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MU shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Micron Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.26.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

