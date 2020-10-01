Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,577 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $14,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its position in Microsoft by 588.2% during the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 351 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $212.70. The company had a trading volume of 237,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,901,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.35 and a 200-day moving average of $190.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1,591.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $132.52 and a one year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total transaction of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Summit Insights cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.72.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Further Reading: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.