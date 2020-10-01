Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $17.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.77 million, a PE ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00. Mid Penn Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.50 and a 12 month high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $24.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.53 million. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 17.65%. As a group, analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Soto Matthew G. De acquired 2,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,065.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,770 shares of company stock valued at $129,445. Company insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 358,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,594 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,058 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

