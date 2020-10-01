MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MOFG. Zacks Investment Research raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on MidWestOne Financial Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stephens began coverage on MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of MOFG stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. MidWestOne Financial Group has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.19. The company has a market capitalization of $287.69 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.01.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.43. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $46.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Sell-side analysts predict that MidWestOne Financial Group will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,180,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,089 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 859,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,002,000 after buying an additional 30,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 16,071 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. 68.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MidWestOne Financial Group Company Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company. It operates through the following subsidiaries: MidWestOne Bank and MidWestOne Insurance Services, Inc The MidWestOne Bank provides retail banking services, which include deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts and other time deposits.

