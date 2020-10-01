Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Shares of Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.52. Milestone Scientific shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

MLSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 237,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 99,800 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Milestone Scientific during the second quarter valued at $332,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Milestone Scientific in the second quarter valued at $190,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

