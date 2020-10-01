Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) Critical Review

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) and Myomo (NYSE:MYO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Myomo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Milestone Scientific -169.37% -236.77% -104.30% Myomo -316.37% -180.04% -122.05%

Milestone Scientific has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myomo has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Milestone Scientific and Myomo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Milestone Scientific 0 0 0 0 N/A Myomo 0 1 0 0 2.00

Myomo has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.21%. Given Myomo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myomo is more favorable than Milestone Scientific.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.9% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Myomo shares are held by institutional investors. 36.5% of Milestone Scientific shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Myomo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Milestone Scientific and Myomo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Milestone Scientific $8.38 million 10.85 -$7.52 million N/A N/A Myomo $3.84 million 4.34 -$10.71 million ($19.35) -0.23

Milestone Scientific has higher revenue and earnings than Myomo.

Summary

Milestone Scientific beats Myomo on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Milestone Scientific Company Profile

Milestone Scientific, Inc. develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns. The company also offers CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances; and disposable injection handpiece for the tactile control during the injection. In addition, it provides CompuFlo Epidural, a computer controlled anesthesia system for use in various medical applications; CompuFlo Intra-Articular, a computer controlled injection system for administering corticosteroids and other medicaments; and CompuMed for use in various medical applications, such as plastic, hair restoration, and colorectal surgery, as well as podiatry, dermatology, orthopedics, and various other disciplines. Further, the company offers Cosmetic Botulinum Injection device for the pain free injection of botulinum toxin; Veterinary Nerve Block Anesthesia device; and other devices. Milestone Scientific, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Livingston, New Jersey.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc., a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and enhance functional activities of daily living, ADLs, in the home and community. Its products are designed to help restore function in individuals with neuromuscular conditions due to brachial plexus injury, stroke, traumatic brain injury, spinal cord injury, and other neurological disorders. The company sells its products to orthotics and prosthetics providers, the Veterans Health Administration, rehabilitation hospitals, and distributors. Myomo, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

