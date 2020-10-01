Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSE:MLSS)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.52. Milestone Scientific shares last traded at $1.41, with a volume of 5,800 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $91.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 169.37% and a negative return on equity of 236.77%.

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Dental and Medical. Its products include CompuDent System that are used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection, which allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns.

