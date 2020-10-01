Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BofA Securities

BofA Securities started coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $172.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRTX. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $133.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $183.00 in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $145.50.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $166.05 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $173.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.35.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.10) by $0.21. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,983.84% and a negative return on equity of 57.01%. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics will post -8.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Henry J. Fuchs sold 10,000 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.38, for a total value of $1,313,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,576,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $96,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 18.4% during the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $228,000.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

