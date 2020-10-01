Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $38.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Molson Coors delivered bottom line beat for the fourth straight quarter in second-quarter 2020, despite the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak. Moreover, sales beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, after reporting negative surprises in the past three quarters. Results were aided favorable net pricing, cost savings, and lower MG&A expenses. Moreover, it is on track to tap the growing demand for health drinks as consumers become health conscious amid the pandemic, through the launch of four innovative non-alcoholic brands. However, shares of Molson Coors lagged the industry year to date owing to closure of the on-premise channel across major markets, which impacted sales growth in the second quarter. Additionally, it expects uncertainty to prevail in the quarters ahead regarding the return of its business to normalcy.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TAP. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sell rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Molson Coors Brewing from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Molson Coors Brewing presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.40.

TAP opened at $33.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.16. Molson Coors Brewing has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.94.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Louis Vachon bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.28 per share, with a total value of $105,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,755.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth $129,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 110.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 72.1% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Molson Coors Brewing

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

