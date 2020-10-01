Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.
In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.
