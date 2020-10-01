Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.73.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $34.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 1.42. Performance Food Group has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.60 and its 200-day moving average is $28.31.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The food distribution company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Performance Food Group had a positive return on equity of 4.42% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. Research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew C. Flanigan bought 3,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.62 per share, with a total value of $97,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,835.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total value of $365,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 111.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 123.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,841 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 540.0% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,867 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in three operating segments: Performance Foodservice, PFG Customized, and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

