Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB) Shares Gap Up to $0.38

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd (CVE:MTB) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.38, but opened at $0.43. Mountain Boy Minerals shares last traded at $0.43, with a volume of 4,000 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 million and a PE ratio of -34.55.

About Mountain Boy Minerals (CVE:MTB)

Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in British Columbia, Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and base metal ores. It holds interests in various property and resource holdings, including the Silver Coin property, the Barbara and Surprise Creek properties, the Red Cliff property, and the Mountain Boy property located around the Stewart region in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

