NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) Shares Gap Down to $2.86

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.86, but opened at $2.43. NANO DIMENSION/S shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 141,218 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $11.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.63 and a current ratio of 12.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.40.

NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.18). NANO DIMENSION/S had a negative net margin of 307.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.17%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NANO DIMENSION/S during the first quarter worth $51,000. 27.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NANO DIMENSION/S (NASDAQ:NNDM)

Nano Dimension Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an additive electronics provider. The company offers DragonFly Pro precision system for additive manufacturing of printed electronics. It also develops conductive and dielectric ink, as well as provides Dragonfly and Switch software to manage design file and printing process.

