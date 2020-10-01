Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Natera from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler restated a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Natera from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.36.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $72.24 on Monday. Natera has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $73.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.87. The company has a quick ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -36.30 and a beta of 1.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.18). Natera had a negative return on equity of 70.41% and a negative net margin of 44.89%. The firm had revenue of $86.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.42 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Natera will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $93,389.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 44,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,087,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Matthew Rabinowitz sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $61,620.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,646 shares of company stock valued at $7,771,908. 9.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRA. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Natera by 31.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,991 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Natera by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

