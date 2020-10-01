Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) Short Interest Down 24.8% in September

Nation Energy (OTCMKTS:TAGOF) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,700 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 60,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 457.0 days.

TAGOF opened at $30.82 on Thursday. Nation Energy has a fifty-two week low of $19.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.82.

Get Nation Energy alerts:

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nation Energy in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2019, the company managed approximately 84,500 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Nation Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nation Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.