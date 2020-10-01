National Bank Financial Boosts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$19.50

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$19.50 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cascades from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cascades has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$17.90.

Get Cascades alerts:

CAS opened at C$16.84 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$14.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.97. Cascades has a 52 week low of C$9.94 and a 52 week high of C$16.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 17.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cascades will post 2.0299999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.