National Bank Financial Upgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Teck Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TD Securities upgraded Teck Resources to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Teck Resources from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.16.

NYSE TECK opened at $13.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.16. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $17.77.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. Teck Resources’s revenue was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 6.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 21.1% in the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.2% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,698,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,696,000 after buying an additional 198,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 79.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,765,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,492,000 after buying an additional 781,410 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 19.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 61,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Teck Resources by 230.9% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 269,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 188,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

