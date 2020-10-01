Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Rating Reiterated by DZ Bank

Nemetschek (OTCMKTS:NEMTF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at DZ Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEMTF opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $62.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.25. Nemetschek has a fifty-two week low of $72.00 and a fifty-two week high of $72.00.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets worldwide. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, specialist planners, an dlandscape architects, as well as developers and general contractors.

