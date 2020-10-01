Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) Trading Up 13.6%

Shares of Neo Lithium Corp (CVE:NLC) traded up 13.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.93 and last traded at C$0.92. 721,515 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 280% from the average session volume of 189,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.81.

The company has a market capitalization of $64.63 million and a PE ratio of 10.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.66 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 29.01 and a quick ratio of 29.00.

Neo Lithium (CVE:NLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Neo Lithium Corp will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Neo Lithium Corp. engages in the exploration and development of resource properties. The company explores for lithium deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Tres Quebradas project comprising 11 mining claims and 1 exploration claim covering an area of approximately 35,000 hectares is located in the southern end of the lithium triangle in the Puna Plateau in northern Argentina.

