Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Lowered to $420.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $425.00 to $420.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Briefing.com reports. Benchmark currently has a sell rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NFLX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Netflix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Netflix currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $492.15.

NFLX stock opened at $500.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $220.52 billion, a PE ratio of 84.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $495.72 and a 200-day moving average of $448.34. Netflix has a 12-month low of $257.01 and a 12-month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 33.32%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,274 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,182,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 34,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.68, for a total value of $16,613,728.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,613,728.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 220,760 shares of company stock worth $109,527,169 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the second quarter worth $81,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 3.5% during the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

