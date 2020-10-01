NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetScout Systems, Inc. is a leading provider of business assurance – a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions – for today’s most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT’s Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.25.

NTCT opened at $21.83 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.92, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $183.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.10 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.24%. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John Downing sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,487,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,666 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,033.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NTCT. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,564,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,124,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,295,000 after buying an additional 742,738 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,662,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,131,000 after buying an additional 412,666 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in NetScout Systems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,786,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after buying an additional 280,267 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides real-time operational intelligence and performance analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

