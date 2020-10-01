New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR) Shares Up 12.5%

New Dimension Resources Ltd. (CVE:NDR)’s stock price rose 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 157,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 198,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 million and a PE ratio of -3.08.

About New Dimension Resources (CVE:NDR)

New Dimension Resources Ltd. acquires, explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns interests in the Las Calandrias, Los Cisnes, and Sierra Blanca gold-silver projects covering an area of 86,000 hectares located in Santa Cruz province, Argentina.

