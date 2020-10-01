NEXT (LON:NXT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 4,300 ($56.19).

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NEXT from GBX 5,500 ($71.87) to GBX 5,700 ($74.48) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a report on Monday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. NEXT presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,324.43 ($69.57).

Shares of LON:NXT opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.75) on Monday. NEXT has a 52 week low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,995.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,076.05. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

