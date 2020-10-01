NEXT (LON:NXT) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of NEXT (LON:NXT) to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have GBX 4,500 ($58.80) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 4,300 ($56.19).

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NEXT to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 4,400 ($57.49) in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 4,500 ($58.80) to GBX 5,000 ($65.33) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,300 ($69.25) to GBX 5,900 ($77.09) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 5,324.43 ($69.57).

Shares of NXT opened at GBX 5,950 ($77.75) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,995.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,076.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.02. NEXT has a 12-month low of GBX 3,311 ($43.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 7,358 ($96.15). The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 640.28.

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, accessories, and/or home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in seven segments: NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, and Property Management.

