Nike (NYSE:NKE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $143.00 price objective on the footwear maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of NIKE have outpaced the industry in the past three months, reflecting significant upside after it swung to profits in first-quarter fiscal 2021. It reported top and bottom line beat, while earnings improved year over year. Results gained from strength in digital business across all regions. Digital sales for the NIKE brand improved double-digit growth across North America, Greater China, and APLA, along with triple-digit growth in EMEA. Moreover, decline in SG&A expenses on lower overhead costs and demand creation expenses aided earnings. Further, the company expects robust top line growth in fiscal 2021 owing to anticipated gains in the second half. However, soft traffic at retail stores and lower revenues at Wholesale business remain headwinds. Moreover, higher promotions and supply-chain costs hurt gross margin in the quarter.”

Get Nike alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NKE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.76.

NYSE NKE opened at $125.54 on Monday. Nike has a 52-week low of $60.00 and a 52-week high of $130.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a PE ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.49. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Nike will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, COO Andrew Campion sold 56,313 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.56, for a total transaction of $5,550,209.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.33, for a total transaction of $1,059,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 586,962 shares of company stock valued at $70,167,562. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 668.9% during the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 346 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nike during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Article: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nike (NKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.