Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.16. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 321,732 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.30 to $2.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northern Dynasty Minerals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.75.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.