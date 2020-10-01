Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) Shares Gap Up to $0.98

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:NAK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.98, but opened at $1.16. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.06, with a volume of 322,584 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $497.59 million, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 2.20.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE:NAK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

