Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Gap Up to $1.30

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.30, but opened at $1.45. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 715,383 shares.

NDM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from C$1.30 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $658.57 million and a PE ratio of -8.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.42.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) (NYSE:NAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Shively sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total transaction of C$181,377.00. Also, insider Bruce Wayne Jenkins sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.35, for a total transaction of C$176,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$23,500.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

