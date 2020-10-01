Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) Upgraded to “Neutral” by UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Star Resources (OTCMKTS:NESRF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut Northern Star Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Northern Star Resources from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie raised Northern Star Resources from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.25.

NESRF stock opened at $9.95 on Monday. Northern Star Resources has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $11.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27.

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

