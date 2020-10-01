Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) was upgraded by equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NPI. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$37.50 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. ATB Capital raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.29.

Get Northland Power alerts:

TSE:NPI opened at C$40.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$37.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Northland Power has a one year low of C$20.52 and a one year high of C$40.80. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion and a PE ratio of 21.08.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$429.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$442.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

See Also: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.