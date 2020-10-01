Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $334.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Northrop Grumman has developed into one of the top largest U.S. defense contractors in terms of revenues, with a major platform-centric focus. As a major U.S. defense contractor, it enjoys a strong position in the Air Force, Space & Cyber Security programs. Its product line is well positioned in high priority categories, which enables it to clinch notable contracts from the Pentagon. The favorable amendments included in the fiscal 2021 defense budget proposal are expected to boost defense primes like Northrop's top line. The company has outperformed the industry in the past year. However, a comparative analysis of its historical EV/Sales ratio reflects a relatively gloomy picture that might be a cause concern for investors. Unforeseen accidents while producing products such as explosive and flammable materials might push up costs.”

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $366.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $405.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.20.

Shares of NOC traded down $2.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $312.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,160. Northrop Grumman has a 12-month low of $263.31 and a 12-month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.31 and its 200 day moving average is $324.61.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $8.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,091 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.83, for a total value of $1,663,891.53. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,499.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at $3,827,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 174.7% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 127,219 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 80,900 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 54.6% during the second quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 22.6% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 89,944 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after acquiring an additional 16,573 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

