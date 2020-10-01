NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NTT DATA CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, September 12th.

OTCMKTS:NTDTY opened at $13.74 on Monday. NTT DATA CORP/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.27 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.07.

NTT DATA CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NTT DATA CORP/ADR will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About NTT DATA CORP/ADR

NTT DATA Corporation provides consulting, system development, and business information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through Public & Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise & Solutions, North America, and EME and LATAM segments. The company offers value-added IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructure; financial institutions; and the manufacturing, distribution, and servicing industries, as well as payment services and platform solutions.

