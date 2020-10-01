NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities researchers at Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector perform” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NS. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

NYSE:NS traded down $0.31 on Thursday, hitting $10.31. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,074,411. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. NuStar Energy has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $29.49. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 2.44.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.22). NuStar Energy had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 23.17%. The business had revenue of $339.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. NuStar Energy’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dan J. Hill purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 58,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,436,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,928,000 after acquiring an additional 894,700 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NuStar Energy by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the first quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 57.40% of the company’s stock.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

