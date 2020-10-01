Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.90. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2,219 shares.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.

The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $66.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.00 million. Oasis Midstream Partners had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 16.51%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oasis Midstream Partners LP will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.

