Oasis Midstream Partners (NYSE:OMP) Shares Gap Up to $6.20

Oasis Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:OMP) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.20, but opened at $6.90. Oasis Midstream Partners shares last traded at $6.75, with a volume of 2,219 shares.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OMP. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oasis Midstream Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Oasis Midstream Partners from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised Oasis Midstream Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.14.
The firm has a market capitalization of $209.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMP. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Oasis Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of Oasis Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 14.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Oasis Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:OMP)
Oasis Midstream Partners LP provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services in North America. It offers natural gas gathering, compression, processing, and gas lift services; crude oil gathering, stabilization, blending, and storage services; produced and flowback water gathering and disposal services; freshwater supply and distribution services; and crude oil transportation services from the Wild Basin operating area to Johnson's Corner.
