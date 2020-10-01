Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $85.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $102.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Monday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Omnicell stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, hitting $74.52. The company had a trading volume of 1,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,556. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.93. Omnicell has a twelve month low of $54.24 and a twelve month high of $94.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.62 and a 200-day moving average of $68.20.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $199.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Omnicell will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $105,014.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,410,221.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 3,718 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $279,407.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares in the company, valued at $11,431,517.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter worth approximately $342,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,303,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97,154 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 0.6% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 56.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 88,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicell by 540.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

