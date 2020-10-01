OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

OncoCyte Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.52. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 12,034 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OCX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Chardan Capital cut shares of OncoCyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $7.75 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million.

In other news, CEO Ronald Asbury Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.35 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,642.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have bought 55,000 shares of company stock worth $73,850 in the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in OncoCyte by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

