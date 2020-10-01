OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Shares Gap Up to $1.39

OncoCyte Co. (NYSE:OCX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.52. OncoCyte shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 12,034 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.28.

OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.04 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that OncoCyte Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OncoCyte Corporation engages in the development and commercialization of non-invasive blood-based diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing DetermaVu, a non-invasive molecular lung cancer confirmatory diagnostic that is administered to patients as a blood test. It also develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies for detecting breast cancer.

