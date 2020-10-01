Orbitcoin (ORB) Price Hits $0.11 on Major Exchanges

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 21.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Orbitcoin has a market cap of $370,327.21 and $7.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00049581 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,891.32 or 0.99970087 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.72 or 0.00649126 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $137.45 or 0.01261674 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005515 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00111189 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00007825 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Orbitcoin Coin Profile

Orbitcoin (CRYPTO:ORB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. The official website for Orbitcoin is orbitcoin.org . Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

Orbitcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orbitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.