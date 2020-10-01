Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX) Shares Gap Up to $0.19

Orefinders Resources Inc (CVE:ORX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.19, but opened at $0.20. Orefinders Resources shares last traded at $0.20, with a volume of 8,500 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 million and a PE ratio of -20.56.

About Orefinders Resources (CVE:ORX)

Orefinders Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold assets in the Abitibi region of Ontario. The company also explores for copper, cobalt, and nickel. The company's properties include the Mirado project that comprises 12 patented claims covering an area of 5,800 acres located in the Town of Kirkland Lake in north-eastern Ontario; the McGarry project comprising 46 patented mining claims and 5 mining licenses covering an area of 681 hectares situated in Virginiatown, Ontario; and the Knight project consisting of 14 patented leases and 79 mining claims covering an area of 2,200 hectares situated in the Knight and Tyrrell townships of Ontario.

