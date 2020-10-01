Orestone Mining (CVE:ORS) Trading Down 7.7%

Orestone Mining Corp. (CVE:ORS)’s share price was down 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 105,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 194,088 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $1.97 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.10.

Orestone Mining Company Profile (CVE:ORS)

Orestone Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. Its flagship property is the Captain project located in British Columbia. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

