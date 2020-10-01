Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Issues Earnings Results

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of LON ORNT traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) during trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 13 ($0.17). The company had a trading volume of 12,748 shares. Orient Telecoms has a 52 week low of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and a 52 week high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The stock has a market cap of $1.30 million and a PE ratio of -10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 10.25.

