Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) Releases Earnings Results

Orient Telecoms (LON:ORNT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.14) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

ORNT traded up GBX 2.75 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 13 ($0.17). 12,748 shares of the company were exchanged. Orient Telecoms has a 12 month low of GBX 10.25 ($0.13) and a 12 month high of GBX 10.75 ($0.14). The company has a market cap of $1.30 million and a P/E ratio of -10.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.25.

