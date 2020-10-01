Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Otsuka (OTCMKTS:OSUKF) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

OSUKF stock opened at $49.20 on Monday.

Otsuka Company Profile

Otsuka Corporation provides system integration, support, and other services in Japan. The company operates through two segments, System Integration Business, and Service and Support Business. The System Integration Business segment offers system services ranging from consulting, system design and development, transport and installation work, and network construction.

