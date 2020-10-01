Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at Piper Sandler

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.06% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pacific City Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Pacific City Financial stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $8.59. The company had a trading volume of 107 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,161. Pacific City Financial has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35.

Pacific City Financial (NYSE:PCB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Pacific City Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 9.8% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific City Financial by 43.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 5,082 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pacific City Financial by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Pacific City Financial by 58.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter.

Pacific City Financial Company Profile

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

